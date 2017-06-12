版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 13日 星期二 04:59 BJT

CORRECTED-Merck to pause two late-stage studies testing Keytruda in myeloma

(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove reference to Keytruda not being approved for blood cancer)

June 12 Merck & Co said on Monday it paused enrolments in two late-stage studies testing its immunotherapy drug Keytruda used in combination with other therapies to treat multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

The company said the action followed recommendation by an external data monitoring committee and would allow for additional information to be collected to better understand more reports of death in the Keytruda groups.

Keytruda is already approved to treat lung cancer and advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐