UPDATE 1-Merck to pause two late-stage studies testing Keytruda in myeloma

June 12 Merck & Co said it paused
enrolments in two late-stage studies testing its immunotherapy
drug, Keytruda, for multiple myeloma, in combination with other
therapies, as the U.S. drugmaker looks to better understand more
reports of death in the Keytruda groups.
The company's shares were down 1.4 pct at $63.50 in
after-market trading on Monday.
Merck said the action followed recommendation by an external
data monitoring committee and that patients currently enrolled
in the two studies would continue to receive the treatment.
The trials included combinations with Celgene Corp's
Pomalyst and Revlimid.
Multiple myeloma is a type of aggressive and incurable blood
cancer that develops in the bone marrow.
Keytruda belongs to a closely watched new class of drugs
called PD-1 inhibitors that help the immune system fight cancer
by blocking a mechanism tumors use to evade attack.
In May, Keytruda became the first cancer drug ever approved
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on a patients'
specific genetic traits, regardless of where in the body the
disease originated.
Keytruda is also approved to treat lung cancer, bladder
cancer, advanced melanoma, as well as refractory classical
Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer that starts in white blood
cells.
