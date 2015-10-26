Merck's Keytruda extends survival in lung cancer study

Oct 26 Merck & Co's approved Keytruda
lung cancer treatment provided superior overall survival to
chemotherapy in a late-stage study of patients with advanced
disease whose tumors produce a protein called PD-L1 associated
with increased risk of the disease.
The U.S. drugmaker on Monday said patients taking the
approved 2 milligram dosage of Keytruda and those taking an
experimental 10 milligram dose had longer overall survival
compared with those taking docetaxel, a standard treatment for
non small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common form of lung
cancer. Keytruda thereby met its main goal of the study.
Patients whose tumors had especially high levels of PD-L1
also went longer without a progression of disease than those
taking docetaxel, Merck said. Those whose tumors expressed
PD-L1, but not at high levels, did not show such a statistically
significant benefit in progression-free survival.
Safety of Keytruda was consistent with what had been seen in
previous trials among lung cancer patients, Merck said in a
release that included only summary "topline" information from
the results.
More detailed data from the study will be provided soon,
Merck said, adding that it will ask the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration later this year to add the new data to the drug's
package insert label.
U.S. regulators in October approved Keytruda on an
accelerated basis for patients with advanced non-small cell lung
cancer whose tumors produce PD-L1. The approval was contingent
on the company providing more detailed data in the future on
Keytruda's safety and effectiveness.
Keytruda and a similar treatment from Bristol-Myers Squibb
Co called Opdivo are antibodies designed to block the
interaction between PD-L1 and another protein, PD-1, whose
natural function is to put checks on the immune system. By
blocking the interaction, the drugs aim to enable the patient's
own immune system to recognize and therefore attack the cancer.
Wall Street analysts expect cancer immunotherapies to earn
combined annual sales of over $20 billion by 2020.
