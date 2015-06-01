Merck KGaA sees immunotherapy drug holding its own in cancer race

FRANKFURT, June 1 The head of Merck KGaA's
healthcare division said she expected its cancer drug
avelumab, jointly developed with Pfizer, to be among the
first two or three to market in a field of immunotherapy
pharmaceuticals that harness the power of the immune system in a
range of cancer types.
Other developers of immunotherapy drugs have won a head
start over the German company in a field that is developing
quickly.
Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo has been approved by
U.S. regulators to treat advanced melanoma and a form of lung
cancer. Keytruda, a drug developed by Merck & Co Inc,
has been approved for advanced melanoma since September and is
awaiting regulatory approval in lung cancer treatment.
But the head of healthcare at Germany's Merck KGaA, Belen
Garijo, said its rival drug avelumab was well on track to play a
role in the market.
"We are now in the race," she told Reuters.
The development of avelumab is most advanced in lung cancer,
where it has reached the third and last phase of testing on
humans required for regulatory approval. It is in the second
phase in Merkel cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, and in
the first stage in seven other cancer types.
"There are indications where we believe we can be part of
the first two or first three immunotherapies, like ovarian,
gastric, head and neck, bladder and renal cancer, for example,"
said Garijo.
Avelumab has the potential to come to market as early as
2017, she added.
