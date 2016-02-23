Merck KGaA says consumer health saw 'nice' growth in 2015

| DARMSTADT, Germany
DARMSTADT, Germany Feb 23 German drugs and
chemicals group Merck KGaA has seen solid growth at
its consumer healthcare business last year, underpinning the
family-owned company's commitment to holding on to the business.
The division, a relatively small player in the global
over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market with brands such as
Neurobion and Seven Seas vitamins, grew "nicely" in 2015,
divisional head Uta Kemmerich-Keil told Reuters, declining to
provide numbers.
"We are winning market share in the relevant markets," she
added. The company is due to publish 2015 results on March 8.
The fragmented over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and consumer
health industry has seen a phase of rapid consolidation over
recent years.
It was capped by an asset swap between Sanofi and
Boehringer Ingelheim that will vault the French drugmaker into
the number one spot in the industry with pro-forma 2015 sales of
around 5.1 billion euros ($5.6 billion).
Previously, Bayer bought the consumer health
business of U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co while Novartis
and GlaxoSmithKline transferred their
businesses into a joint venture in deals worth billions.
That dwarfs Merck KGaA's consumer health operations, which
had 766 million euros in 2014 sales and saw growth of 11.3
percent in the first nine months of 2015, when adjusted for
currency swings.
While other drugmakers such as Merck & Co or Boehringer
Ingelheim have recently hived off larger consumer health units
to focus on other core businesses, the family behind Germany's
Merck KGaA has no intention of selling, Kemmerich-Keil said.
"We are an integral part of Merck and that is for good
reason. We are contributing nicely to growth," she added.
The division remained on track to post 1 billion euros in
annual sales in four to five years' time, helped by a focus on
promising segments such as prenatal vitamins or cold remedies.
Smaller acquisitions, including the purchase of rights to
technology such as new probiotic bacteria, would complement the
unit's organic growth, she added.
($1 = 0.9082 euros)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan)