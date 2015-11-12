Merck KGaA lifts 2015 guidance on Sigma-Aldrich takeover

FRANKFURT Nov 12 Merck KGaA lifted
its full-year guidance for core earnings before one-offs to
include the $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich,
which has cleared regulatory hurdles.
The German drugs and chemicals maker on Thursday said it now
sees adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of between 3.58-3.65 billion euros
($3.84-$3.92 billion), where it had previously expected
3.45-3.55 billion.
In the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA gained 10 percent to
944 million euros, beating the 882 million expected on average
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
