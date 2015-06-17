CORRECTED-Merck to pay $5.9 mln for misleading marketing of pink eye drug: U.S.

(Corrects first and second paragraphs to show Inspire Pharmaceuticals is no longer owned by Merck)

NEW YORK, June 17 Merck & Co Inc has agreed to pay $5.9 million to resolve claims that a former unit fraudulently promoted a drug used to treat pink eye for unapproved purposes, U.S. authorities announced on Wednesday.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said Inspire Pharmaceuticals, which Merck acquired in 2011 and later sold, promoted its drug AzaSite to healthcare providers for uses the Food and Drug Administration had not approved as safe and effective. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)