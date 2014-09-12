Merck KGaA ends lung cancer vaccine trials

US STOCKS-Wall St flat as Trump's tax plan eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German drugmaker Merck KGaA drug stopped all remaining clinical studies of the experimental lung cancer vaccine tecemotide, formerly known as Stimuvax, after renewed attempts to show its effectiveness failed.
The drug - licensed from U.S. biotech firm Oncothyreon - was being be tested on patients with Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), but disappointing results of a trial in Japan prompted the company to stop all other studies involving tecemotide, it said on Friday.
Merck a year go re-started tests on the treatment, which had failed a previous late-stage clinical trial.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA's profit will likely rise further in coming quarters as Brazil's No. 4 listed bank sells more financial services, cuts loan-loss provisions, and crowds out rivals in key markets despite a slow economic recovery.
* Attention turns local, after lift from French election * PZU upgrade, Lotos earnings reverse fall of Warsaw stock index * Prospect of low interest rates, margins weigh on OTP Bank shares (Adds renewed rise of Polish stocks) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 26 Polish equities climbed to their highest since mid-2015 on Wednesday as attention turned to local news in Central European markets and away from the risks related to France's elections. Stocks and curre