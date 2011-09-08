UK cost agency questions Merck, Nycomed lung drug

* NICE asks for more research into Daxas
* Not able to establish if worth using on NHS
LONDON, Sept 9 More research is needed to assess
the effectiveness of Daxas, a new lung drug developed by Nycomed
and marketed in Europe by U.D. group Merck & Co ,
Britain's health cost watchdog said on Friday.
The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence
said there was "great uncertainty" about how well it worked as a
add-on to other treatments for COPD, or smoker's lung, and it
was not able to establish whether the drug was worth using on
the state health service.
Draft guidance from the watchdog recommended setting up a
further clinical trial to assess the pill, also known as
roflumilast, as an add-on to triple or dual therapy for people
with bad chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
"While we recognise it is important for people with severe
COPD to have a range of options, NICE has to ensure that the NHS
(National Health Service) provides treatments which are
effective and value for money," said NICE Health Technology
Evaluation Centre Director Carole Longson.
"We hope a clinical study would generate robust evidence so
that we can be clear about the benefits roflumilast brings for
these patients."
Japan's largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical
agreed to buy privately held Nycomed for 9.6 billion euros
($13.5 billion) in May, partly to gain access to the newly
approved medicine.
Daxas is known by the brand name Daliresp in the United
States, where Forest Laboratories has the marketing
rights.
($1 = 0.712 euro)
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Dan Lalor)