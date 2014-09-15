Merck says osteoporosis drug achieves goal in large trial

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
Sept 15 Merck & Co on Monday said it expects next year to seek U.S. approval for its experimental osteoporosis drug, odanacatib, after the once-weekly medicine met its primary effectiveness goals in a late-stage trial.
The drug significantly reduced risk of fractures of the hip and spine, and of non-vertebral fractures, compared with placebo, Merck said in a release.
Overall risk of side effects was similar in the two patient groups, although certain skin lesions and atypical fractures of the thigh bone occurred more often in patients taking the Merck drug, than those in the placebo group, Merck said.
There were similar numbers of heart attacks and strokes in both patient groups, although a numerically higher incidence of strokes in the odanacatib group was not deemed statistically significant.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports