Merck osteoporosis drug shows clear benefits, trial halted

July 11 A pivotal trial of Merck & Co's experimental osteoporosis drug Odanacatib has shown that it reduces fracture risk, prompting outside monitors to recommend that the study be stopped early.

The Data Monitoring Committee also said that safety issues "in certain selected areas," need to be followed, Merck said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares of Merck, which closed at $41.21 on the New York Stock Exchange, were up more than 2 percent at $42.12 in after hours trading.

The company said it expects to submit regulatory applications for U.S., European and Japanese approval of odanacatib in the first half of next year.

The drug is designed to block cathepsin K, the major enzyme in osteoclasts that is responsible for breakdown of existing bone tissue.

The pivotal study involved 16,000 post-menopausal women with osteoporosis.