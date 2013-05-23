Merck halts development of experimental Parkinson's drug

May 23 Merck & Co has ended development
of preladenant, an experimental drug for Parkinson's disease,
after initial data from three late-stage trials proved
disappointing.
New Jersey-based Merck said the decision to discontinue the
studies was not based on any safety findings.
"Parkinson's disease is very complex, making it difficult to
treat patients and develop novel therapeutic approaches," David
Michelson, vice president, clinical research, Neuroscience and
Ophthalmology at Merck Research Laboratories, said in a
statement.
"We are committed to neuroscience research and will be
conducting further analyses of the data to inform the scientific
community's efforts in finding new approaches to treat this
debilitating disease."
The company said results of the studies will be presented at
an upcoming scientific meeting and submitted for publication in
a medical journal.
Cowen & Co had estimated annual sales for preladenant of
$200 million by 2016.