版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 20:38 BJT

Merck KGaA, Pfizer get priority review for bladder cancer drug

FRANKFURT Feb 28 German drugmaker Merck KGaA and U.S. partner Pfizer have been granted priority review status in the United States as they seek to widen the use of immunotherapy drug avelumab to include bladder cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will review trial data for the drug against locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) which has worsened despite chemotherapy, within six months instead of the usual 10, Merck said in a statement on Tuesday.

Avelumab belongs to a new generation of biotech drugs that stop some tumours from hiding from the immune system, similar to Merck & Co's Keytruda or Roche's Tecentriq.

Merck KGaA and Pfizer previously won U.S. priority review status for avelumab's use against a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐