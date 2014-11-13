版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 13日 星期四

Merck KGaA rules out larger acquisitions for now

FRANKFURT Nov 13 Merck KGaA's Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley on Thursday ruled out larger takeovers for the time being, saying the German drugs and chemicals company would focus on reducing its debt after its $17 billion takeover of Sigma-Aldrich. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
