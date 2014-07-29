版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 29日 星期二 19:10 BJT

Merck beats forecasts, as newer drugs offset generics

July 29 Merck & Co reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with sales of newer drugs mostly offsetting declining sales of drugs facing generic competition.

The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $2.03 billion, or 68 cents per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $906 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-earlier period, when Merck took charges for acquisitions and restructuring.

Excluding special items, Merck earned 85 cents per share. Analysts, on average, were expecting 81 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐