Merck beats forecasts, as newer drugs offset generics

July 29 Merck & Co reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, with sales of newer
drugs mostly offsetting declining sales of drugs facing generic
competition.
The No. 2 U.S. drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $2.03
billion, or 68 cents per share, in the second quarter. That
compared with $906 million, or 30 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period, when Merck took charges for acquisitions
and restructuring.
Excluding special items, Merck earned 85 cents per share.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 81 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)