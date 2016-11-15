UPDATE 1-Merck KGaA expects profit gain from lower development costs

* Now sees FY adj EBITDA at 4.45-4.6 bln eur

* Had previously forecast 4.25-4.40 bln eur

* Halting evofosfamide development loss costly than expected

* Fertility drug still benefits from pull of rival product

* Shares rise 3 pct in early Frankfurt trade (Adds details on reasons for higher guidance, fertility treatment)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 German drugs and lab supplies maker Merck KGaA lifted its full-year profit forecast on lower overall drug trial costs and as stopping the development of a disappointing cancer drug candidate was less expensive than initially budgeted.

Merck said on Tuesday it expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 4.45 to 4.6 billion euros ($4.78-$4.95 billion), where it had previously seen 4.25 to 4.40 billion.

Funds initially set aside for halting clinical studies on cancer drug evofosfamide, which failed in two late-stage trials a year ago, were reduced by roughly 40 million euros, shoring up quarterly earnings.

Merck, which is also the largest maker of high-tech chemicals for display screens, said third-quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 24 percent to 1.17 billion euros, above the average estimate of 1.11 billion euros by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The family controlled group also benefited from a boost in sales of its established fertility treatment Gonal-f, up 10 percent in local currencies at 182 million euros in the quarter, after rival Ferring Pharmaceuticals pulled fertility injection Bravelle off the U.S. market last year.

Shares in Merck were up 3 percent in early Frankfurt trade , outperforming a broadly flat market.

($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)