Merck KGaA expects to publish Stimuvax data in Q1 2013

FRANKFURT Nov 15 German drugmaker Merck KGaA expects first late-stage study results on cancer drug Stimuvax to be available in the first quarter of next year, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We think that we will have analysed the data in the first quarter of 2013 and will then be able to publish them," Karl-Ludwig Kley told reporters at a news conference.

Shares in Merck's development partner Oncothyreon Inc had tumbled in March after it emerged that the publication of the study results from the third and last phase of testing required for regulatory approval would be postponed until 2013, raising doubts on the trial's success.

Stimuvax, a type of cancer vaccine, is being developed as a maintenance treatment for cancer patients treated with standard therapy of chemo and radiation. It is designed to help the patient's immune system fight certain cancer cells.