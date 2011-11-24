版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 25日 星期五 00:20 BJT

UK switches over to Merck, Sanofi HPV vaccine

LONDON Nov 24 Britain will switch to using the HPV vaccine Gardasil, supplied by Sanofi Pasteur MSD, from September next year, instead of GlaxoSmithKline's rival product Cervarix, the government said on Thursday.

The decision follows a competitive tendering exercise that was won by the joint venture operation of Merck & Co and Sanofi. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐