UK switches over to Merck, Sanofi HPV vaccine

LONDON Nov 24 Britain will switch to using the HPV vaccine Gardasil, supplied by Sanofi Pasteur MSD, from September next year, instead of GlaxoSmithKline's rival product Cervarix, the government said on Thursday.

The decision follows a competitive tendering exercise that was won by the joint venture operation of Merck & Co and Sanofi. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)