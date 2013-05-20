UK first in EU to get Merck's new Schmallenberg vaccine

LONDON May 21 British farmers will be the first
in Europe to get a vaccine against Schmallenberg virus, a new
livestock disease that hit the continent in 2011.
Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
said on Tuesday that MSD Animal Health, a unit of Merck & Co
, had been issued a licence for the new vaccine after an
accelerated assessment to make it available this summer.
As a result, farmers will be able to vaccinate sheep and
cattle before most of them become pregnant, which is important
as exposure to the virus can cause damage to foetuses.
Schmallenberg virus - named after the German town where it
was first detected - infected sheep and cows on at least 2,600
farms in eight EU countries in 2011.
It is particularly harmful to the offspring of animals
infected during early pregnancy, resulting in stillbirths and
malformations such as brain deformities, twisted spines and
locked joints.