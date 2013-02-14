Merck says to pay $688 mln to settle Enhance lawsuits

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
Feb 14 Merck & Co on Thursday said it has agreed to pay $688 million to settle two U.S. investor lawsuits over its disclosures concerning the Enhance drug study released in early 2008.
Investors claimed they lost money when results of the study were published.
Merck said it has recorded a $493 million after-tax charge for the settlements. It said this reduced previously-reported fourth-quarter profit per share to 30 cents from 46 cents.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.