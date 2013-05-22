Merck signs $5 bln share buyback agreement with Goldman Sachs

May 21 Merck & Co Inc said it has
entered into a $5 billion share repurchase agreement with
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, as the drug giant looks to prop
up shareholder value in face of stiff competition from makers of
less-costly generics.
Under the accelerated share repurchase agreement (ASR),
Merck has agreed to repurchase about 99.5 million shares from
Goldman Sachs based on current market prices.
"We don't have consensus share count post-Q1 earnings to
quantify the impact of the accelerated repurchase, but we
believe this is a positive sign of Merck attempting to create
shareholder value," ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum said in a
note to clients.
Merck's board had authorized additional purchases of up to
$15 billion of its common stock and said that it would buy back
about $7.5 billion over the next 12 months.
Sales of Merck's asthma drug Singulair plunged 75 percent to
$337 million in the first quarter. The pill was Merck's biggest
product, with annual sales of $6 billion, before cheaper
generics flooded the U.S. market last August.
More pain from generics is in store. Merck's Maxalt migraine
drug recently lost patent protection and its Temodar brain
cancer medicine will soon face cheaper copycats.
Merck aims to seek marketing approval this year for a
handful of new drugs, including a sleep aid called suvorexant
now before U.S. regulators. It is counting on these products to
help offset plunging sales of Singulair, Maxalt and Temodar.