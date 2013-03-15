版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 15日 星期五 21:55 BJT

Merck anesthesia-reversal agent faces new delay

March 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will not complete its review of Merck & Co's experimental medicine to reverse the effects of anesthesia until the second half of 2013, representing a three month delay, the drugmaker said.

Merck acquired the product, called sugammadex, through its merger in 2009 with Schering-Plough Corp. It has faced numerous previous regulatory delays, but is deemed by many industry analysts and doctors as one of the biggest potential breakthroughs in anesthesia in recent decades.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐