Merck says FDA needs more time to complete sugammadex review

BRIEF-Konecranes to deliver BOXPORTER RMGS to GCT Bayonne, USA
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 16 Merck & Co Inc said on Tuesday that U.S. health regulators need more time to review its application to sell sugammadex, an injection designed to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants used during surgery.
The announcement came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration canceled a meeting of outside advisers that had been set for Thursday. Merck said the FDA told the company it needed additional time to assess the results of its recently completed inspection of one of Merck's clinical trial sites.
In 2008 the FDA declined to approve sugammadex, citing concerns about its possible association with allergic reactions and bleeding. On Tuesday, Merck said the site in question was one of four that conducted a new study designed to assess the drug's potential to cause allergic reactions.
Merck acquired sugammadex when it bought Schering-Plough for $41 billion in 2009.
* SIGNED A CONTRACT FOR DELIVERY OF TWO KONECRANES BOXPORTER RAIL MOUNTED GANTRY (RMG) CRANES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now Inc says exclusive international distribution agreement with Kimray Inc
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.