Merck says long-term cholesterol drug study met primary endpoint

Nov 17 Merck & Co said on Monday that its long-term Improve-It trial, which was aimed at showing whether its Zetia and Vytorin franchise does more than reduce "bad" cholesterol, had met its primary endpoint.

The company will release more details on the study later this morning.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer)
