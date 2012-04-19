Merck ordered to pay $321 mln in criminal Vioxx probe

April 19 A Boston federal judge on Thursday
sentenced Merck & Co to pay a $321 million criminal fine
for improperly marketing its Vioxx painkiller a decade ago.
The U.S. drugmaker pleaded guilty in recent months to having
illegally promoted Vioxx for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
before it was approved for that use in 2002. The pill, approved
in 1999 as a painkiller, was withdrawn from the market in 2004
after it was linked to risk of heart attack and stroke.
Federal prosecutors in Boston said Merck illegally promoted
Vioxx for rheumatoid arthritis for three years, continuing to do
so after being reprimanded in September 2001 by the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration.
In a related settlement reached in November, Merck agreed
to pay more than $600 million to the federal government, 43
states and the District of Columbia for a wider range of alleged
improprieties. But it did not acknowledge any wrongdoing in the
civil settlement.
The Department of Justice on Thursday said the settlement
involved allegations that Merck made misleading statements about
Vioxx's heart safety to boost sales of the medicine, and that it
prematurely promoted the drug for rheumatoid arthritis.