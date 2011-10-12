Australian court backs Merck's Vioxx case on appeal

MELBOURNE Oct 12 The Australian arm of Merck &
Co won its appeal against compensation awarded to a user
of its recalled drug Vioxx, though lawyers for the plaintiff
said the ruling did not shut the door on action by other class
members.
The finding on Wednesday overturns a March 2010 decision by
Federal Court judge Christopher Jessup who awarded A$287,912
($259,400) plus interest to grandfather Graeme Peterson, who
claimed the drug caused him to have a heart attack in 2003.
Peterson's lawyers, Slater & Gordon , said at the
time that the move paved the way for similar claims from
hundreds of other Australians who had suffered heart attacks
after using the medicine.
"The court's decision (on Wednesday) does not foreclose all
rights available to class members other than Mr Peterson,"
Slater & Gordon said in a statement to the Australian stock
market. The firm represents Petersen on a no-win, no-fee basis.
"Mr Peterson also has the right to seek special leave to
appeal today's judgment to the High Court of Australia. The
parties may also decide to work towards a negotiated
settlement," the statement said.
The 93-page judgement would be analysed to decide whether
appeal rights available to Peterson should be pursued and how
the cases of the remaining class members should be advanced,
Slater & Gordon said.
Merck's local arm, MSD Australia, said after the court
ruling that it was "satisfied with this outcome".
Merck has set aside a $950 million Vioxx legal reserve amid
a probe by U.S. prosecutors in Massachusetts of how Merck had
marketed Vioxx -- its onetime blockbuster arthritis drug that
was recalled in 2004 after being linked to heart risks.
Merck agreed in 2007 to pay $4.85 billion to settle lawsuits
filed by former Vioxx users, who alleged they had been harmed by
the pill.
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Mark Bendeich)