公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 05:28 BJT

FDA panel rejects Merck claim Zetia/Vytorin cut heart risk

Dec 14 Merck & Co should not be allowed to claim that its cholesterol-lowering drugs Zetia and Vytorin reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with coronary heart disease, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Monday. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

