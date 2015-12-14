FDA panel rejects Merck claim Zetia/Vytorin cut heart risk

COLUMN-Copper market focus shifts back to unpredictable supply: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
Dec 14 Merck & Co should not be allowed to claim that its cholesterol-lowering drugs Zetia and Vytorin reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes in patients with coronary heart disease, an advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Monday. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
LONDON, Jan 20 Emerging stocks fell on Friday and were set to end the week down, snapping a three-week winning streak, as risk appetite eased ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, while currencies struggled to make headway.
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Adds Canon comments in paragraphs 18-19)