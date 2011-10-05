UPDATE 1-Merck, Ariad file for US marketing nod on cancer drug

* Cos say FDA accepts marketing application
Oct 5 Merck & Co and Ariad
Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. health regulator has
accepted the application for marketing approval of their
experimental cancer treatment, Ridaforolimus.
The two companies, which announced in March that they would
co-promote Ariad's Ridaforolimus in the United States, said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration classified the application as
a standard review.
In August, Ariad had submitted a marketing approval
application for Ridaforolimus with the European Medicines
Agency, saying it expects Merck to submit the same in the United
States shortly.
Ridaforolimus blocks a protein called mTOR that is involved
with cell growth and cell survival, and improves
progression-free survival -- the chances of the cancer not
worsening -- in patients with metastatic soft-tissue or bone
sarcomas.
As part of a license agreement with Ariad, Merck is
responsible for the development and worldwide commercialization
of Ridaforolimus.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Ariad's shares closed at
$8.86 on Tuesday on Nasdaq while Merck closed at $31.35 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
