Bayer says looking for opportunities to grow animal health unit

FRANKFURT May 6 Bayer said it was
looking for opportunities to expand its in animal health unit,
even after it agreed to buy Merck & Co's non-prescription drugs
business for $14.2 billion.
"We have a good animal health business and we would like to
get bigger and stronger," Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers told
analysts in a conference call on Tuesday.
"There are things happening in the animal health market that
we are closely observing."
Novartis last month sold its animal health unit to
Eli Lilly for $5.4 billion. Sources have said that Bayer
had been among the suitors for the unit.
