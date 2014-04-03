版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 3日 星期四 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Merck KGaA says signs license agreement with Auxogyn Inc

FRANKFURT, April 3 Merck KGaA : * Says signs exclusive license agreement with auxogyn, inc. for early embryo

viability assessment test
