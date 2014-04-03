BRIEF-Merck KGaA says signs license agreement with Auxogyn Inc

Chinese banks, brokers eye robo advice for edge on competition
* Ant Financial, ICBC to offer robo advice this year -sources
FRANKFURT, April 3 Merck KGaA : * Says signs exclusive license agreement with auxogyn, inc. for early embryo
viability assessment test
* Ant Financial, ICBC to offer robo advice this year -sources
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 Canadian police said on Wednesday they were investigating whether a beating captured on video, reported to have been distributed through social networking site Facebook Inc, may be connected to a young woman's murder.