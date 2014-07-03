版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 3日 星期四 15:36 BJT

BRIEF-Merck KGaA completes squeeze-out of AZ Electronic

July 3 Merck KGaA : * Says completes squeeze-out of AZ Electronic Materials SA * Says expects all major steps of the integration to be completed by the end of

2014
