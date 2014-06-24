版本:
BRIEF-Merck KGaA, Mersana agree collaboration on next-generation antibody-drug conjugates

June 24 Merck KGaA : * Mersana and Merck KGaA of darmstadt, Germany, to develop next-generation

antibody-drug conjugates * Says to provide monoclonal antibodies to mersana * Says to be responsible for clinical development, commercialization of

products under exclusive license from mersana * In addition to upfront payment, mersana is eligible to receive milestones

plus royalties on net sales of products
