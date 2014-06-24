BRIEF-Merck KGaA, Mersana agree collaboration on next-generation antibody-drug conjugates

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 24 Merck KGaA : * Mersana and Merck KGaA of darmstadt, Germany, to develop next-generation
antibody-drug conjugates * Says to provide monoclonal antibodies to mersana * Says to be responsible for clinical development, commercialization of
products under exclusive license from mersana * In addition to upfront payment, mersana is eligible to receive milestones
plus royalties on net sales of products
April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.
* to permit further dividend payments to tatts shareholders in addition to its all-cash $4.21 per share proposal in the event transaction completion delayed beyond second half of 2017