Equatorial Guinea awards oil cargo to Mercuria

DAKAR Nov 6 Trading house Mercuria has been
allocated a rare cargo of crude oil for export from Equatorial
Guinea in November, a shipping list showed and trading sources
said.
Exports from the central African oil producer typically go
to large oil firms directly involved with pumping oil in the
country such as U.S. firm Marathon Oil or to Swiss
commodities giant Glencore.
In November, at least three of 10 export cargoes were
allocated to Glencore but Mercuria also received one early
November Zafiro cargo, the programme showed.
The country produces around 300,000 barrels per day.
Mercuria's website shows that it invests in Equatorial
Guinea's oil sector in partnership with Bermuda-based Starc
Limited. Starc has a licence to explore in a deepwater block off
Equatorial Guinea.
Private trading houses seek to secure contracts directly
with oil producers but many instead prefer to sell directly to
refiners, driving traders on to the secondary market.
The oil-rich region of West Africa is an exception with
producers often signing deals with traders.
In February top oil trader Vitol signed a
contract with Gabon to export oil while Glencore has agreed with
Chad's state oil company to export oil in 2013.