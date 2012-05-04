CORRECTED-Mercuria hires Goldman commodities investment exec-source

NEW YORK May 3 Swiss-based trading house
Mercuria has hired Goldman Sachs' former co-head of
commodities investment, Shameek Konar, to help manage its global
portfolio of energy assets, a source familiar with the firm said
on Thursday.
Konar, who joined Goldman Sachs two years ago from
Constellation Energy, will hold a similar role at Mercuria,
working from Houston, said the source. The move was first
reported by SparkSpread.com.
Spokespeople for Goldman Sachs and Mercuria had no comment.
Konar will join group Chief Investment Officer Paul Chivers
in managing Mercuria's global array of assets, which includes
upstream fields in Canada, coal mines in Indonesia and storage
facilities in China.
While more merchant-traders are moving to buy up hard assets
as a way to leverage and expand their trading businesses, Wall
Street banks are facing a showdown with the U.S. Federal Reserve
over whether they can own and operate power plants, storage
tanks, metals warehouses and other such assets.
The Fed has long banned commercial banks from owning assets
apart from short-term "merchant banking" deals, but Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley argue the right to own such
assets is grandfathered in from before the 2008 financial
crisis.