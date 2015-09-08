UPDATE 1-Media General to buy diversified media company Meredith for $2.34 bln

(Adds details)

Sept 8 Media General Inc said it would buy diversified media company Meredith Corp for about $2.34 billion to create the third-largest local TV station owner in the United States.

The cash and stock offer of $51.53 per share is a premium of about 12 percent to Meredith's Friday close.

The combined company, to be named Meredith Media General, will initially have 88 TV stations that reach 30 percent of U.S. TV households, the companies said on Tuesday.

Media General shareholders will receive one share of the new company for each share held. Meredith shareholders will receive $34.57 in cash and 1.5214 shares of the new company for each share held.

Media General shareholders will own about 65 percent of the new company after the transaction closes, with Meredith shareholders holding the rest.

Including debt, the deal is valued at about $3.1 billion.

Media General shares closed at $11.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, while Meredith's shares closed at $45.94. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)