IBM to buy Merge Healthcare in $1 bln deal

Aug 6 International Business Machines Corp said it would buy Merge Healthcare Inc, which provides medical images and clinical systems, in a $1 billion deal.

Merge Healthcare shareholders will get $7.13 per share at a premium of 31.8 percent over Wednesday's close, the companies said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

