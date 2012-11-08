Private equity circles Merge Healthcare -sources

NEW YORK Nov 8 Merge Healthcare, a
provider of medical imaging software solutions that is exploring
a sale, has attracted interest from at least five private equity
firms, according to people familiar with the matter.
Thoma Bravo LLC, GTCR LLC, Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe,
Francisco Partners and Avista Capital Partners are among the
buyout firms that have had meetings with the company's
management and are considering submitting offers this month, the
people said.
Chicago, Illinois-based Merge Healthcare said in September
it appointed New York-based investment bank Allen & Company LLC
to evaluate strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.
The company last week reported a third-quarter net loss per
diluted share of 4 cents, four times the loss it posted in the
third quarter of 2011.
Merge Healthcare, Thoma Bravo, GTCR and Avista declined to
comment while representatives of Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe
and Francisco Partners did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.