Big U.S. corporate takeovers drive 'Merger Monday'

By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, April 15 The more than $52 billion
worth of deals announced on Monday morning made it the busiest
"merger Monday" this year, as two large U.S. corporate takeovers
underscored increasing CEO interest in pursuing transformational
transactions to boost growth and cut costs.
Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite
television provider, made a $25.5 billion bid for Sprint Nextel
Corp, challenging the proposed acquisition of Sprint by
Japan's SoftBank Corp, while Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inc struck a $13.6 billion deal to buy Life Technologies
Corp.
Meanwhile, U.S. investment firm Royalty Pharma
sweetened its bid for Irish drugmaker Elan Corp Plc to
as much as $7.3 billion, formalizing its initial approach.
The day's slew of announced transactions brought the value
of global mergers and acquisitions so far this year to $650.2
billion, up 14.5 percent from $568.1 billion during the same
period in 2012, according to Thomson Reuters data.
U.S. companies accounted for more than half of that
activity, with $331 billion worth of deals through April 15, up
from the 32 percent share in the same period last year, when
deal volumes in the country totaled $181.9 billion.
"If you're a well-capitalized company, one that has cash and
access to capital, and if you have strategic imperatives, now is
going to be looked at as a very compelling time to acquire,"
said Paul Parker, head of global corporate finance and M&A at
Barclays.
"Volatility has come down meaningfully, interest rates are
low, corporate cash levels are high and dilutive just sitting
unproductively on balance sheets, and there is pent-up strategic
demand. This is why we are seeing industry and company
transforming deals."
The first four months of the year already saw several large
corporate deals, including the $23.2 billion takeover of ketchup
maker H.J. Heinz Co by Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc and Brazilian private equity firm 3G
Capital.
Other large deals include the $24.4 billion bid to take Dell
Inc private by founder Michael Dell and buyout firm
Silver Lake Partners, as well as the merger of US Airways Group
Inc and AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of
American Airlines.
"There is increasing confidence in the United States as a
safe haven and as a stable place to invest," Parker said.
"CEOs here have more visibility to their own companies'
futures as well as the futures of the targets they're looking at
in this market," he said, adding that the political and economic
uncertainties in Europe and Asia continue to be an overhang.
European deal activity is down 23 percent to $138.4 billion,
while Asia-Pacific saw a 10 percent decline in deal volumes to
$91.4 billion, Thomson Reuters data shows.
Barclays, which was involved in two big deals announced on
Monday, rose to No. 3 in the global ranking of M&A advisers, up
from eighth place as of last Friday.
The bank was the sole adviser to Dish on its $25.5 billion
offer for Sprint, and advised Thermo Fisher along with JPMorgan
Chase & Co on its acquisition of Life Technologies.
JPMorgan, with its role in advising Thermo, rose to No. 1 in
the league table, ahead of Goldman Sachs Group. Deutsche
Bank and Moelis advised Life Technologies on the
deal.
Mondays are often active days for merger news because
companies tend to finalize terms of a deal over the weekend and
then roll out the announcement before the market opens on
Monday.