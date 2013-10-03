Bloomberg, private equity firms circle Mergermarket -sources

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 3 Dozens of strategic and private
equity players including Bloomberg News and Warburg Pincus are
circling Pearson's financial news provider Mergermarket
ahead of an Oct. 7 deadline for first-round bids, several
industry sources close to the deal told Reuters.
A sale could help the British publisher raise up to 360
million pounds ($584.23 million) based on 10 to 13 times EBITDA
of 28 million pounds, the sources said.
Pearson put subscription-based Mergermarket on the block in
July saying it no longer had a place in a group increasingly
focused on education, digital services and emerging markets.
Information has been sent to over 50 potential bidders in
total including 25 leverage buyout funds in what is seen as a
highly competitve auction, the sources said.
Trade rival Bloomberg as well as Euromoney and McGraw Hill
Financial, which lost to Pearson in a 2006 bid battle
for Mergermarket, may be interested in the business, they said.
News and information company Thomson Reuters is not
interested in the business, the sources said. Thomson Reuters
declined to comment.
Private equity firms that could be interested in
Mergermarket include Warburg Pincus, which has teamed up with
the founder of Mergermarket, Caspar Hobbs, Blackstone,
Advent, Exponent, HG capital, Charterhouse, and BC Partners.
Cinven looked at the asset but has decided not to proceed
because they fear fierce competition could drive price up, one
source said.
All of the parties involved either declined to comment or
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Pearson is planning to draw up a short list of potential
bidders within a month and reach agreement on a sale by the end
of the year, one person said.
Pearson acquired Mergermarket, which includes dealReporter
and Debtwire publications, for 101 million pounds ($160.13
million) just before the financial crisis.
JPMorgan Cazenove is advising Pearson on the sale.