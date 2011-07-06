Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Duke Energy, Tencent Holdings and others)

July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Singapore state investor Temasek sold stakes in two of China's biggest banks on Wednesday to raise $3.6 billion, piling more pressure on mainland lenders amid concerns about rising bad debts.

** Sports Direct , Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, said it has purchased majority stakes in two companies controlled by Tom Hunter, dipping its toe in the premium and luxury sector of the market.

** British packaging company DS Smith on Wednesday said Spain's Unipapel S.A. has offered to buy its European office products wholesale business Spicers for an enterprise value of 200 million pounds ($321.4 million).

** U.S. medical diagnostics firm Alere Inc said on Wednesday it was pursuing a deal with smaller British rival Axis-Shield after its indicative 230 million pounds ($370 million) offer for the company was rebuffed.

** Independent oil and gas company Delta Petroleum Corp , in which billionaire investor Kirk Kerkorian holds a 33 percent stake, said it was looking to sell itself as it grapples with ballooning debt.

** Exeter Property Group, a real estate private equity firm, has bought a portfolio of 19 industrial buildings, primarily in Indiana and Tennessee, for about $240 million, reflecting investor demand for U.S. warehouse and distribution centers, the deal's broker, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc , said on Wednesday.

** Two private equity funds sold a combined 9.16 percent stake in Spain-based travel and tourism firm Amadeus at 13.9 euros per share on Wednesday, the banks that handled the private placement said.

** Canadian metals miner Mandalay Resources said Walter Energy entered into a deal with BMO Capital Markets to sell a part of its stake in Mandalay on a block trade basis for about C$24 million ($24.9 million).

** Compuware Corp , which makes software to manage large computer networks, said it bought privately held dynaTrace software for $256 million to add to its products that help customers find problems within their infrastructure.

** Tencent Holdings Ltd , the world's third most valuable Internet firm, plans to take a 15.68 percent stake worth HK$892 million ($117 million) in Kingsoft Corporation Ltd , an anti-virus software company, Kingsoft said on Wednesday.

** U.S. utility owner Duke Energy Corp said it has acquired a fully developed and contracted 131 megawatt wind power project in Kansas from CPV Renewable Energy as part of its plans to raise its clean energy portfolio, but did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

** Walgreen Co said on Wednesday that it has taken a minority stake in Core Performance, a company that provides wellness and fitness services in an effort to expand its offerings to corporate clients.

** Indebted conglomerate Dubai World shifted ownership of its troubled property units Nakheel and Limitless to the government, concluding a complex restructuring process, it said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Maneesha Tiwari and Anand Basu in Bangalore)