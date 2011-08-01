Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Samsung Group, Siemens, On Assignment, SCA, Dial Global
and Westwood One, Diamond S Shipping, Sycamore, Feihe
International, Windstream, Cimber Sterling, First State
Investments and Lansdowne Partners)
Aug 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:
** Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal launched a hostile A$4.7
billion ($5.2 billion) bid for Macarthur Coal after the
Australian target's board said the approach undervalued the
company and it was working on attracting a rival offer.
** Diamond S Shipping said WL Ross, First Reserve and other
global institutional investors have committed about $1 billion
in equity to the privately held U.S. shipping group as it looks
to expand its fleet amid rising demand for oil.
** European aerospace group EADS is to pay $960
million for satellite communications service provider Vizada in
the latest of a series of deals making use of surplus cash.
** Communications and technology solutions provider
Windstream Corp agreed to buy PAETEC Holding Corp
for about $891 million in stock to expand its focus in
broadband services.
** Lansdowne Partners, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund
firms, has sold its $850 million stake in Goldman Sachs
as part of a move out of investment banks burdened by regulation
and into retail banks, a source close to the situation said.
** Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate, said on
Monday that it plans to sell a combined 58.7 percent stake worth
about $527.8 million that nine of its affiliates hold in its
procurement unit, iMarketKorea Inc .
** Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will set up a gas turbine joint
venture with Russia's Power Machines to strengthen its position
in Russia's power generation industry, Europe's biggest
engineering conglomerate said on Monday.
** Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co said on Monday
it plans to take control of Singapore-listed Chinese drugmaker
C&O Pharmaceutical Technology for 14.3 billion yen
($185.3 million).
** Feihe International says to sell dairy farms for
about $132 million to Haerbin City Ruixinda Investment Company
Ltd.
** Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has agreed to invest
$113.8 million in convertible bonds of Singapore-listed Chinese
water treatment firm, United Envirotech , as the U.S.
private equity fund seeks to tap the mainland's fast-growing
water treatment industry.
** SCA (SCAb.ST) is acquiring 95 percent of the Turkish
hygiene products company San Saglik, from the family-owned MT
Group for SEK 95 million ($15.2 million).
** On Assignment Inc said it has acquired
HealthCare Partners Inc, a physician staffing firm, and will pay
$15 million at closing with a two-year earn-out opportunity of
up to $3.7 million.
** Orco Property Group ORCOsp.PR has agreed to
sell a 3.7 hectare plot of land at its Bubny site in Prague to a
joint venture where it will be a minority holder, it said on
Monday.
** Indian software services provider Mphasis Ltd
said on Monday it has signed a pact to acquire U.S.-based
software vendor Wyde Corp, which is the Bangalore-based co's
second investment in the insurance sector.
** Dial Global and Westwood One Inc , a provider of
network radio programming, agreed to merge in a stock deal, in a
move that will help the companies combine radio programming,
services and advertising sales.
** Sycamore Partners reported an active 9.33 percent stake
in women's clothing retailer Talbots Inc , the private
equity firm said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
** First State Investments, part of the asset management
division of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia , has
raised its stake in Indian mobile carrier Idea Cellular
to more than 5 percent, it said in a stock exchange
filing on Monday.
** Danish airline Cimber Sterling on Monday
said majority shareholder Mansvell Enterprises would make a
mandatory public takeover offer for the group within four weeks.
(1 SEK = 0.16 US Dollars)
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)