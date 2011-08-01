Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Samsung Group, Siemens, On Assignment, SCA, Dial Global and Westwood One, Diamond S Shipping, Sycamore, Feihe International, Windstream, Cimber Sterling, First State Investments and Lansdowne Partners)

Aug 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:

** Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal launched a hostile A$4.7 billion ($5.2 billion) bid for Macarthur Coal after the Australian target's board said the approach undervalued the company and it was working on attracting a rival offer.

** Diamond S Shipping said WL Ross, First Reserve and other global institutional investors have committed about $1 billion in equity to the privately held U.S. shipping group as it looks to expand its fleet amid rising demand for oil.

** European aerospace group EADS is to pay $960 million for satellite communications service provider Vizada in the latest of a series of deals making use of surplus cash.

** Communications and technology solutions provider Windstream Corp agreed to buy PAETEC Holding Corp for about $891 million in stock to expand its focus in broadband services.

** Lansdowne Partners, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund firms, has sold its $850 million stake in Goldman Sachs as part of a move out of investment banks burdened by regulation and into retail banks, a source close to the situation said.

** Samsung Group, South Korea's top conglomerate, said on Monday that it plans to sell a combined 58.7 percent stake worth about $527.8 million that nine of its affiliates hold in its procurement unit, iMarketKorea Inc .

** Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will set up a gas turbine joint venture with Russia's Power Machines to strengthen its position in Russia's power generation industry, Europe's biggest engineering conglomerate said on Monday.

** Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co said on Monday it plans to take control of Singapore-listed Chinese drugmaker C&O Pharmaceutical Technology for 14.3 billion yen ($185.3 million).

** Feihe International says to sell dairy farms for about $132 million to Haerbin City Ruixinda Investment Company Ltd.

** Kohlberg Kravis Roberts has agreed to invest $113.8 million in convertible bonds of Singapore-listed Chinese water treatment firm, United Envirotech , as the U.S. private equity fund seeks to tap the mainland's fast-growing water treatment industry.

** SCA (SCAb.ST) is acquiring 95 percent of the Turkish hygiene products company San Saglik, from the family-owned MT Group for SEK 95 million ($15.2 million).

** On Assignment Inc said it has acquired HealthCare Partners Inc, a physician staffing firm, and will pay $15 million at closing with a two-year earn-out opportunity of up to $3.7 million.

** Orco Property Group ORCOsp.PR has agreed to sell a 3.7 hectare plot of land at its Bubny site in Prague to a joint venture where it will be a minority holder, it said on Monday.

** Indian software services provider Mphasis Ltd said on Monday it has signed a pact to acquire U.S.-based software vendor Wyde Corp, which is the Bangalore-based co's second investment in the insurance sector.

** Dial Global and Westwood One Inc , a provider of network radio programming, agreed to merge in a stock deal, in a move that will help the companies combine radio programming, services and advertising sales.

** Sycamore Partners reported an active 9.33 percent stake in women's clothing retailer Talbots Inc , the private equity firm said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

** First State Investments, part of the asset management division of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia , has raised its stake in Indian mobile carrier Idea Cellular to more than 5 percent, it said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

** Danish airline Cimber Sterling on Monday said majority shareholder Mansvell Enterprises would make a mandatory public takeover offer for the group within four weeks. (1 SEK = 0.16 US Dollars) (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)