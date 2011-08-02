Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds KWG Resources, Hampton Roads Bankshares, Genesee &
Wyoming; updates Northumbrian Water Group)
Aug 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Billionaire Carlos Slim moved on Monday to bring his
whole telecommunications empire under one roof when America
Movil launched an offer to buy the rest of fixed-line phone
subsidiary Telefonos de Mexico in a deal worth about $6.5
billion.
** Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing agreed to buy British
utility Northumbrian Water Group for 2.41 billion pounds
($3.92 billion) in the biggest takeover this year of a
British-listed company.
** Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Tuesday it has
bought all outstanding shares of Aleadri-Schinni Participacoes e
Representacoes S.A., which holds a 50.45 percent stake in the
Brazilian beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol, for 198.8
billion yen ($2.6 billion).
** Fresenius Medical Care announced two takeovers
worth a combined $2.09 billion on Tuesday, to gain scale as the
largest U.S. dialysis company as the government pressures
dialysis centres to cut costs.
** Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene has finalised
acquisition of debt-laden rival Myllykoski in a deal valued at
about 900 million euros ($1.3 billion) and will decide by
mid-September whether some mills will be closed.
** Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said it
bought 100 percent equity interests in two Australian coal
producers, Syntech Holdings Pty Ltd and Syntech Holdings II Pty
Ltd, for A$202.5 million ($222.08 million) in cash.
** Genesee & Wyoming Inc said it agreed to buy the
Arizona Eastern Railway from Iowa Pacific Holdings LLC of
Chicago for $90.1 million in cash.
** Global buyout firm the Carlyle Group said on
Tuesday it has agreed to invest $137 million in Haier
Electronics Group Co, Ltd. through convertible bonds
and has an option to invest an additional $57 million when
warrants are exercised.
** SABMiller , the world's second-largest brewer,
moved to expand further in China on Tuesday by increasing its
stakes to 100 percent in two brewers in the central Chinese
province of Zhejiang for $47 million in cash.
** ** The London Stock Exchange has struck a deal with
British regulator the Financial Services Authority to buy a
reporting service for 15 million pounds ($24.4 million) that the
LSE claims will expand its client base.
** KWG Resources Inc has agreed to sell its net
smelter royalty interests in the Black Thor, Black Label and Big
Daddy chromite deposits to Anglo Pacific Group for $18
million.
** LivingSocial has agreed to buy South Korean online daily
deal provider Ticket Monster in a stock-swap agreement to expand
into the Asian market, the South Korean firm said on Tuesday,
without disclosing the value of the deal.
** UK funds house Liontrust Asset Management has
agreed to buy the fund management business of Occam Asset
Management, adding Asian and global emerging market equity teams
as it seeks to expand into new asset classes and grow its
business.
** Sony Computer Entertainment said on Tuesday it was buying
Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind the "inFamous"
franchise, as Sony Corp's unit tries to expand its
portfolio of original video games.
** Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc on Tuesday said
that Bankers Insurance has bought all of the assets and assumed
certain liabilities of Gateway Insurance Services Inc.
