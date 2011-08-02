Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds KWG Resources, Hampton Roads Bankshares, Genesee & Wyoming; updates Northumbrian Water Group)

Aug 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Billionaire Carlos Slim moved on Monday to bring his whole telecommunications empire under one roof when America Movil launched an offer to buy the rest of fixed-line phone subsidiary Telefonos de Mexico in a deal worth about $6.5 billion.

** Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing agreed to buy British utility Northumbrian Water Group for 2.41 billion pounds ($3.92 billion) in the biggest takeover this year of a British-listed company.

** Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Tuesday it has bought all outstanding shares of Aleadri-Schinni Participacoes e Representacoes S.A., which holds a 50.45 percent stake in the Brazilian beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol, for 198.8 billion yen ($2.6 billion).

** Fresenius Medical Care announced two takeovers worth a combined $2.09 billion on Tuesday, to gain scale as the largest U.S. dialysis company as the government pressures dialysis centres to cut costs.

** Finnish paper maker UPM-Kymmene has finalised acquisition of debt-laden rival Myllykoski in a deal valued at about 900 million euros ($1.3 billion) and will decide by mid-September whether some mills will be closed.

** Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said it bought 100 percent equity interests in two Australian coal producers, Syntech Holdings Pty Ltd and Syntech Holdings II Pty Ltd, for A$202.5 million ($222.08 million) in cash.

** Genesee & Wyoming Inc said it agreed to buy the Arizona Eastern Railway from Iowa Pacific Holdings LLC of Chicago for $90.1 million in cash.

** Global buyout firm the Carlyle Group said on Tuesday it has agreed to invest $137 million in Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd. through convertible bonds and has an option to invest an additional $57 million when warrants are exercised.

** SABMiller , the world's second-largest brewer, moved to expand further in China on Tuesday by increasing its stakes to 100 percent in two brewers in the central Chinese province of Zhejiang for $47 million in cash.

** ** The London Stock Exchange has struck a deal with British regulator the Financial Services Authority to buy a reporting service for 15 million pounds ($24.4 million) that the LSE claims will expand its client base.

** KWG Resources Inc has agreed to sell its net smelter royalty interests in the Black Thor, Black Label and Big Daddy chromite deposits to Anglo Pacific Group for $18 million.

** LivingSocial has agreed to buy South Korean online daily deal provider Ticket Monster in a stock-swap agreement to expand into the Asian market, the South Korean firm said on Tuesday, without disclosing the value of the deal.

** UK funds house Liontrust Asset Management has agreed to buy the fund management business of Occam Asset Management, adding Asian and global emerging market equity teams as it seeks to expand into new asset classes and grow its business.

** Sony Computer Entertainment said on Tuesday it was buying Sucker Punch Productions, the studio behind the "inFamous" franchise, as Sony Corp's unit tries to expand its portfolio of original video games.

** Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc on Tuesday said that Bankers Insurance has bought all of the assets and assumed certain liabilities of Gateway Insurance Services Inc.

($1 = 0.615 British Pounds) (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)