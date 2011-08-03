Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP), Thomson Reuters)

Aug 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Bids for EMI suggest that the British music company could fetch more than $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds), the Financial Times said on Wednesday.

** A consortium aiming to buy Canadian exchange operator TMX Group said on Wednesday it has extended the deadline for its C$3.8 billion to Sept. 30, as it continues to seek the necessary regulatory approvals.

** First round bids for Sulfindo Adiusaha, an Indonesian chemical producer, are due in late August with the owners seeking to sell the entire company for $700 million, sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

** Reliance Steel and Aluminum Co said on Wednesday it bought Continental Alloys & Services Inc for $415 million.

** AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc said it received an unsolicited buyout proposal from private equity firm MSMB Capital Management, valuing the drugmaker at about $381 million.

** Danone said it had agreed to buy Wockhardt Group's nutrition business for about 250 million euros ($355 million) and enter the baby nutrition and medical nutrition markets in India.

** Global Traffic Network Inc , a provider of custom traffic and news reports to radio and television stations, said it has agreed to be acquired by a private equity firm GTCR LLC for $14 a share in cash.

** International Lease Finance Corp, which leases planes to airlines, said on Wednesday it would buy parts seller AeroTurbine from its Dutch rival Aercap Holdings NV for $228 million.

** Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp said it plans to enter into a $120 million prepaid forward gold purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE).

** Chinese private equity firm Hony Capital, a unit of Legend Holdings , said on Wednesday it had completed a restructuring of China Yaohua Glass Group Corp after paying $100 million for control of the struggling glass maker and bringing in IFC as an investor.

** For-profit education provider Apollo Group said it would buy Carnegie Learning, a math curricula publisher, for $75 million to improve student retention and graduation rates by helping students score better in math.

** Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd said on Tuesday it has bought Canada-based OLS Inc for C$74.85 million in an all-cash deal.

** Powerhouse Energy Group PLC said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining 70 percent interest in Pyromex Holding AG for an initial consideration of 2.5 million pounds ($4 million).

** Gas Natural Inc said on Tuesday it bought Independence Oil & LP Gas Inc for about $1.6 million.

** Evolution Group has received a bid approach, the British investment bank and broker revealed on Wednesday, marking continued consolidation in an industry weakened by a slump in financial markets.

** Inhaled-drug specialist Vectura Group has struck a new U.S. partnership deal for its generic lung drug VR315, which is widely thought by analysts to be a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's top-selling Advair.

** GE Capital has acquired the UK accounts receivable financing subsidiary of Eurofactor S.A (part of Credit Agricole Leasing and Factoring) for an undisclosed amount.

** Swedish Automobile , the owner of cash-strapped carmaker Saab which is scrambling to pay workers and restart production, said an investment fund will take a substantial stake following a new share issue.

** Controlling shareholders at Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) are fighting a takeover bid by copper mining company Grupo Mexico that is mired in a complicated court battle.

** Avista Capital Partners and Cinven are among four private equity firms bidding for Thomson Reuters Corp's trade and risk management software business, Kondor, people close to the matter said. ($1 = 0.614 British Pounds) (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)