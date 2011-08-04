Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Emdeon, DeVry, SandRidge Energy and Premium Brands Holdings)

Aug 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1445 GMT on Thursday:

** Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have taken a $5 billion bid for Macarthur Coal directly to the target's shareholders, arguing the Australian miner's shares have underperformed.

** Healthcare IT provider Emdeon Inc said it agreed to be taken private for $3 billion by private equity firm Blackstone .

** Japanese aluminium sash maker JS Group Corp said on Thursday it would buy Italian construction firm Permasteelisa from Cima Claddings for about 573 million euros ($820 million), as it looks to expand its overseas business.

** Web.com, an online provider of Internet services for small and medium-sized businesses, has agreed to pay about $560 million for privately held marketing and domain company Network Solutions.

** SandRidge Energy Inc said it will sell a 13.2 percent non-operated working interest in about 860,000 acres of acreage in Oklahoma and Southern Kansas to an affiliate of Korea-based investment firm Atinum Partners Co for $500 million.

** Finnish food wrapping, fibre and specialty paper group Ahlstrom Oyj said it agreed to sell its wipes fabrics business to Suominen Yhtyma Oyj for 170 million euros ($243 million).

** For-profit education provider DeVry Inc said it acquired Florida-based American University of the Caribbean for $235 million to expand in medical and healthcare education and boost its post-baccalaureate level courses.

** Premium Brands Holdings Corp will buy all of the assets and operating divisions of Piller Sausages & Delicatessens Ltd for $73.7 million in cash and 1,968,750 Premium Brands shares.

** Cardiac-device maker Thoratec Corp said it acquired the medical business of Levitronix LLC for $110 million in cash and up to $40 million in potential milestone payments to strengthen its products offerings that are used to treat patients with advanced heart failure.

** MEMC Electronic Materials Inc said on Wednesday it would acquire the U.S. arm of privately held solar power plant developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Inc.

** BNP Paribas will pay $22 million for 60 percent of the stock broking arm of South African financial services firm Cadiz Holdings , as France's biggest bank looks to expand its reach in the fast-growing continent.

** Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd have begun talks to merge, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a move that would bring much needed consolidation to corporate Japan.

** South African investment bank and asset manager Investec said it was the bidder for Evolution Group a day after the British investment bank and broker said it had received a bid approach from an unnamed suitor. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)