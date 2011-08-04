Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Emdeon, DeVry, SandRidge Energy and Premium Brands
Holdings)
Aug 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1445 GMT on Thursday:
(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )
** Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have
taken a $5 billion bid for Macarthur Coal directly to
the target's shareholders, arguing the Australian miner's shares
have underperformed.
** Healthcare IT provider Emdeon Inc said it agreed
to be taken private for $3 billion by private equity firm
Blackstone .
** Japanese aluminium sash maker JS Group Corp said
on Thursday it would buy Italian construction firm Permasteelisa
from Cima Claddings for about 573 million euros ($820 million),
as it looks to expand its overseas business.
** Web.com, an online provider of Internet services for
small and medium-sized businesses, has agreed to pay about $560
million for privately held marketing and domain company Network
Solutions.
** SandRidge Energy Inc said it will sell a 13.2
percent non-operated working interest in about 860,000 acres of
acreage in Oklahoma and Southern Kansas to an affiliate of
Korea-based investment firm Atinum Partners Co for $500 million.
** Finnish food wrapping, fibre and specialty paper group
Ahlstrom Oyj said it agreed to sell its wipes fabrics
business to Suominen Yhtyma Oyj for 170 million euros
($243 million).
** For-profit education provider DeVry Inc said it
acquired Florida-based American University of the Caribbean for
$235 million to expand in medical and healthcare education and
boost its post-baccalaureate level courses.
** Premium Brands Holdings Corp will buy all of the
assets and operating divisions of Piller Sausages &
Delicatessens Ltd for $73.7 million in cash and 1,968,750
Premium Brands shares.
** Cardiac-device maker Thoratec Corp said it
acquired the medical business of Levitronix LLC for $110 million
in cash and up to $40 million in potential milestone payments to
strengthen its products offerings that are used to treat
patients with advanced heart failure.
** MEMC Electronic Materials Inc said on Wednesday
it would acquire the U.S. arm of privately held solar power
plant developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures Inc.
** BNP Paribas will pay $22 million for 60
percent of the stock broking arm of South African financial
services firm Cadiz Holdings , as France's biggest bank
looks to expand its reach in the fast-growing continent.
** Hitachi Ltd and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
have begun talks to merge, three sources with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters, a move that would bring much needed
consolidation to corporate Japan.
** South African investment bank and asset manager Investec
said it was the bidder for Evolution Group a
day after the British investment bank and broker said it had
received a bid approach from an unnamed suitor.
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)