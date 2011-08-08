Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Aug 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Monday:

** A unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) made a $3.24 billion buyout offer on Sunday for Transatlantic Holdings Inc , topping two existing rival bids for the reinsurer.

** Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi Corp have proposed buying out Coal & Allied for A$1.49 billion ($1.56 billion), aiming to take full control of the Australian miner to take advantage of strong coal prices.

** Coal India , the world's largest coal miner, is looking at one acquisition each in Indonesia, Australia and the United States, its chairman said on Monday. The likely size of each deal will be below 10 billion rupees ($223.5 million).

** British data-centre operator Telecity on Monday said it had bought Dublin-based Data Electronics Group for 87.6 million pounds ($143.5 million), making it the market leader in Ireland.

** Vedanta Resources PLC's subsidiary Sesa Goa Ltd announced that it has agreed to acquire a 51 percent stake in Western Cluster Ltd, Liberia.

** British investment bank Evolution , which is the subject of a bid approach from South African financial group Investec , said it had sealed the takeover of BNP Paribas Private Investment Management Ltd . It will pay an initial 5 million pounds ($8.2 million) for the takeover.

** French utility GDF Suez plans to form an alliance with China Investment Corporation to help it expand in the Asia-Pacific region, Les Echos newspaper reported on Monday. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore)