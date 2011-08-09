Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds GDF Suez, Bahrain Islamic Bank, Eni)
Aug 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )
** Indian energy major Reliance Industries said on
Tuesday it has received approval from the government for selling
stakes in some of its oil and gas blocks to BP Plc for
$7.2 billion.
** The board of Telefonos de Mexico on Monday
said it agreed to move forward on an offer worth about $6.5
billion by Carlos Slim's America Movil to buy the part of the
telephone company that it does not already own.
** French utility GDF Suez's board gave the green
light for an alliance with China Investment Corporation
that will help it expand in the booming Asia-Pacific region, a
board member told Reuters on Tuesday. The deal will see CIC pay
2.3 billion euros ($3.24 billion) for a 30 percent stake in
GDF's exploration and production business, the board member
said.
** Bahrain Islamic Bank and Al Salam Bank
are in merger talks to form the Gulf Arab state's
largest Islamic lender with assets of 1.7 billion dinars ($4.5
billion), according to a statement on the Bahraini bourse
website.
** HNA Group, the parent of China's fourth-largest airline
Hainan Airlines Co Ltd , is bidding for Hochtief AG's
airports business, which it values at more than 1
billion euros ($1.42 billion), the Wall Street Journal reported.
** Italian oil and gas group Eni will raise up to
900 million euros ($1.3 billion) from the sale of stakes in two
gas transport pipelines to Belgium's Fluxys , a
financial source close to the deal said on Tuesday.
** U.S. private equity firm TPG has secured control of
Russian retailer Lenta for $1.1 billion, three sources close to
the deal told Reuters, ending a long-running corporate dispute
with founder August Meyer.
** Miner BHP Billiton has agreed to buy a company
providing mining contracting services to its Western Australian
iron operations from Leighton Holdings for A$705
million ($726.7 million) in a move towards a cheaper
owner-operater model.
** Ralcorp Holdings Inc plans to buy Sara Lee Corp's
North American private label refrigerated dough business
for about $545 million, a deal that could move it further away
from a possible takeover by ConAgra Foods .
** Malaysian Airline System and rival AirAsia
said on Tuesday they will swap shares in a partnership
that analysts say will eliminate overlaps and boost the
bottomline of both companies in a deal of about $364 million.
** South Korea's Hankook Tire confirmed on
Tuesday that it was seeking to buy Indonesia's tyre maker
Multistrada Arah Sarana worth around $210 million.
** Nexstar Broadcasting Group will buy assets of
WEHT-TV, the ABC affiliate serving the Evansville, Indiana
market from Gilmore Broadcasting Corporation for $18.5 million
plus any working capital adjustments.
** Ipca Laboratories Ltd has bought 100 percent
share capital of Onyx Research Chemicals Ltd, holding company of
Onyx Scientific Ltd.
(Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Arpita Mukherjee in
Bangalore)