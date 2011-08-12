版本:
中国
2011年 8月 13日

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Bridgepoint, European Bank of Reconstruction)

Aug 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )

** ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA said it will sell stakes in 11 wind farms for 636.3 million euros ($907.9 million) to funds advised by Bridgepoint.

** London's Olympic Village has been sold for 557 million pounds ($903.5 million) to a Delancey and Qatari Diar joint venture, leaving UK taxpayers to pay about 275 million pounds linked to the development of the site.

** Private equity firm Bridgepoint is to buy wind farms from Spanish construction group ACS , joining a wave of buyout houses investing in renewable energy production. The deal values the 11 wind farms in central Spain's Castilla y Leon province at 596.5 million euros ($851 million), Bridgepoint said on Friday.

** India's GMR Infrastructure said on Friday its unit GMR Energy Ltd has entered into a pact to acquire a 30 percent stake in Indonesia's PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk or GEMS, for $450-$550 million in cash, joining the line of Indian firms buying coal assets across the globe to seek fuel security.

** The European Bank of Reconstruction (EBRD) is investing 200 million euros ($284 million) of equity in the financing package backing Zygmunt Solorz-Zak's 18 billion zloty ($6 billion) buyout of Polish mobile firm Polkomtel .

** Jovian Capital Corp will sell its mutual fund dealer subsidiary MGI Financial Inc to Desjardins Financial Security, a subsidiary of Desjardins Group, for about $27 million.

** Electro Rent Corp says it will buy electronic test equipment provider, Equipment Management Technology Inc, for about $11.1 million.

** Allocate Software PLC has acquired a provider of software used to plan the rotas of junior doctors and consultants in the NHS, Zircadian Holdings Ltd for 7 million pounds ($11.3 million). (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)

