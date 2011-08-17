Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

* Adds Chico's, Investors Bancorp, Ladenburg Thalmann
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals
involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by
1330 GMT on Wednesday.
** Global brewer SABMiller has taken its $10 billion
bid direct to Foster's Group shareholders, days before
Foster's announces its annual results, having failed to win over
the Australian company's board.
** Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China plans to
inject up to 20 billion yuan ($3.1 billion) in fresh capital
into its majority-owned banking unit by subscribing to a share
placement, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Wednesday.
** British business software company Sage Group Plc
has been picked as preferred bidder in race for Australian peer
MYOB Ltd, sources familiar with the matter said, with one source
saying the company has bid up to A$1.4 billion ($1.5 billion)
** Philippine conglomerate San Miguel has offered
to buy ExxonMobil's 65 percent stake in Malaysian oil
refiner Esso for 614.3 million ringgit ($206 million),
Esso said on Wednesday.
** Chico's FAS Inc said it will buy privately held
Boston Proper for $205 million to strengthen its online
presence.
** Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc is
expected to announce it agreed to buy independent brokerage
Securities America from its parent, Ameriprise Financial Inc
, for $150 million in cash upfront, people familiar with
the deal told Reuters.
** U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC and
venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers will
jointly invest $100 million in China fashion shopping website
operator Xiu.com, a source with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters on Wednesday.
** A subsidiary of Germany's third-biggest insurer, Talanx
, has agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the
enlarged share capital of Vietnam's PVI Holdings for
1.92 trillion dong ($92 million), PVI said on Wednesday.
** Investors Bancorp Inc said it will buy Brooklyn
Federal Bancorp Inc for about $10.3 million to.
