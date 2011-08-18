Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Hewlett-Packard)
Aug 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1945 GMT on Thursday:
** Hewlett-Packard Co is close to a roughly $10
billion deal to buy British software company Autonomy ,
a source said on Thursday, and it will announce a long-rumored
spinoff of its PC division, according to another source familiar
with the company's plans.
** Australian brewer Foster rejected a $10 billion
offer from rival SABMiller for the second time as
shareholders hold out for a better offer from the global brewing
giant.
** Oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc will pay
$3.4 billion to Consol Energy Inc to form a partnership
to develop Consol's properties in the Marcellus shale.
** Asahi Group Holdings said on Thursday that it
will buy New Zealand beverage group Independent Liquor for 97.6
billion yen ($1.27 billion), as the Japanese brewer rushes to
develop profit growth drivers outside its shrinking home
market.
** Evraz Group SA HK1q.L said it will invest $590 million
in a new coal mine to be constructed within existing coal mining
division at Yuzhkuzbassugol in the Kemerovo region.
** LED maker Cree Inc on Wednesday said it would
pay $525 million for Ruud Lighting Inc, expanding its presence
in the market for outdoor lighting systems.
** Technology licensing company WiLan said
on Wednesday it plans to make an all-cash offer to buy fellow
Canadian patent company Mosaid for about C$480 million
($489 million)
** Insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc said it
will buy back an additional $500 million worth of shares,
doubling its share repurchase program to $1
billion.
** Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc said it set a
termination fee of $375 million in merger with Google. While
Google will pay Motorola $2.5 billion if it is unable to get
antitrust clearances before certain date.
** An affiliate of Singapore state investor Temasek
is selling almost 8 percent in Thai telecoms firm Shin Corp
for $306 million, which will bring the free float of
the company closer to the level required by Thai rules.
** XPRO India Ltd said it will sell company's
thermosets division for 745 million rupees to SI Group India on
a going concern & slum sale basis
