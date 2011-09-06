Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Halliburton, Liz Claiborne, International Paper, Wells Fargo, others)

Sept 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )

** Liz Claiborne Inc said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its global Mexx business to a joint venture, in exchange for 18.75 percent of stake in the joint venture and $25 million in cash. The JV will also assume $60 million of debt.

** Halliburton Co said on Tuesday it will buy North America's fourth-largest production chemicals company Multi-Chem Group LLC, filling a gap in its offering of oil and gas extraction services.

** Glencore , the world's largest commodity trader, has almost doubled its stake in takeover target Optimum Coal Holdings to 23.9 percent, and sources said shareholders had promised to sell much more.

** French automotive parts maker Valeo said on Tuesday it plans to repurchase up to 670,000 additional shares for a total of up to 22.5 million euros.

** Chesapeake Energy's CEO said on Tuesday he expects to strike a joint venture deal for some of the company's Utica Shale acreage by the end of October.

** Wescast Industries WCSa.TO said on Tuesday it agreed to be bought for about C$13.60 a share by China's Sichuan Bohong Industry Co, a deal valuing the Canadian auto parts maker at about C$80 million ($81 million). [ID: nN1E7850QI]

** Canadian energy company Open Range Energy said it will spin off its Poseidon Concepts energy services unit to cash in on the demand for providing oilfield services in unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas fields.

** Tycoon Mikhail Shishkanov will buy Moscow real estate firm Inteko from billionaire property developer Yelena Baturina less than a year after her husband, Yuri Luzhkov, was sacked as mayor of the Russian metropolis.

** Estrella International Energy Services Ltd said it has reached a final agreement to buy 100 percent of Petroland and Zigma for about $10.7 million, which includes $1.5 million in cash and $2.7 million in net receivables of Petroland and Zigma.

** Tony Hayward, who stepped down as BP boss in the wake of the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, will imminently seal his return to the oil industry, by buying into Turkey's Genel Enerji, in a deal valuing the target at around $4 billion, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

** LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, is among potential bidders for Amanresorts International, the luxury hotel chain of Indian real estate developer DLF , Bloomberg reported.

** Wells Fargo & Co said it will buy LaCrosse Global Fund Services from Cargill.

** International Paper Co sealed a $3.7 billion deal to buy rival Temple Inland Inc by raising its offer 5 percent, cementing its position as the leader of the North American corrugated packaging market.

** A consortium of Indian steel and mining firms led by the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has bid for four blocks of mines in Afghanistan, SAIL said in a statement on Tuesday, proposing to set up a steel plant in the country.

** Shaw Group said it will sell its 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co back to Japan's Toshiba Corp to eliminate nearly $1.7 billion of debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

** Astratel Nusantara, a unit of Indonesia's biggest listed firm Astra International , has bought a 95 percent stake in a toll-road concession holder Marga Hanurata Intrinstic for 750 billion rupiah ($87 million) to expand its reach into the nation's infrastructure sector.

** Oilfield services company Lufkin Industries Inc said it will buy nearly all the assets of Quinn's Oilfield Supply Ltd and some affiliates for $303 million in cash to expand its product portfolio in artificial lift systems.

** A unit of Russia's top lender Sberbank and businessman Mikhail Shishkanov have agreed to buy 100 percent of real estate firm Inteko from Yelena Baturina, the billionaire property-developer wife of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov.

** Peabody Energy and ArcelorMittal have extended the offer period of their $5 billion takeover bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal until Sept. 27, the companies said on Monday.

** Macquarie Group is nearing a bid for the aircraft leasing business being sold by the Royal Bank of Scotland, a more than $6 billion unit that could help Australia's top investment bank become the world's No. 3 aviation lease operator.

** Japan's Toshiba Corp is in talks with Shaw Group over the U.S. company's 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse Electric Co, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Rio Tinto and Anglo American said they plan to sell their stakes in Palabora Mining Co Ltd , South Africa's only producer of refined copper, as Palabora's flagship mine is too small for the two majors.

** Ukraine is not considering the merger of its state oil and gas firm Naftogaz with Russia's Gazprom to get a better deal on deliveries of Russian natural gas, Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich said on Saturday.

** Israeli holding company Koor Industries agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in the headquarters of HSBC Holdings in Manhattan for $138 million to its sister company Property and Building Corp , which owns the other half.

** Colfax Corp said on Sunday it is "in preliminary discussions" with Charter International about making an all-cash offer for the maker of welding tools and gas and air handling equipment.

** China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country's largest coal producer, will likely spend up to 19 billion yuan ($2.98 billion) soon to buy assets from its state parent, Hong Kong's Ming Pao Daily News reported on Monday.

** Brazilian education services company Abril Educacao , seeking to tap the $30 billion a year distance language learning market in its home market, bought a stake in the world's largest online English language learning community as demand for such services soars.

** Private equity fund CVC Asia Pacific Ltd is making a third attempt to sell its shoe repair company Minit Asia Pacific Co Ltd, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on Monday.

** Perfect World Co Ltd said it will invest about RMB643.5 million in a venture capital fund over a nine-year period to focus on investing in companies with high-growth potential.

** Steel trading house Stemcor has bought a stake in Australian metal scrap recycler CMA Corporation Limited to boost its scrap trading activity, it said on Monday.

** German airport operator Fraport has formed a consortium with infrastructure firm Acciona as it plans a bid for Spain's two largest airports in a 5.3 billion euro ($7.5 billion) privatization.

** U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Chinese property firm Sino-Ocean Holdings have established a $140 million fund to invest in China's real estate, the companies said.

** Dell Inc said on Tuesday it will partner China's top search engine Baidu Inc to develop tablet computers and mobile handsets.

** Tata Consultancy Services , India's biggest software services exporter, has put in a $500-million bid to buy a controlling stake in the information technology unit of German flagship airline Lufthansa , the Economic Times reported on Tuesday.

** British banking venture NBNK Investments said it was in talks over making an acquisition but declined to name the target it was seeking to buy, following media reports it was looking to buy the UK banking operations of National Australia Bank (NAB) .

** Metal components maker Mueller